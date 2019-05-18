PM reaches Dehradun, to visit Kedarnath Saturday

Saturday reached here on a two-day visit during which he will pay obeisance in the shrines of and

The prime minister's visit to Uttarkahand comes a day after campaigning for the came to a close.

He reached this morning. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit, DGP (law and order) said.

While Modi will visit on Saturday, he will offer prayers at on Sunday.

The portals of the both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)