PM Modi unveils Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow on his 95th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan.
He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
The state government has given 50 acres of land for the varsity.
The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times.
