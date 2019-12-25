JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

From funds to Biryani, here's what it takes to organise an anti-CAA protest
Business Standard

Mayawati asks UP govt to call for probe into deaths amid anti-CAA protests

Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the new citizenship law.

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during anti-citizenship law protests and help the innocent victims.

"The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati had on Tuesday said the Centre should allay concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"...it will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction," she had said.

Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the new citizenship law.
First Published: Wed, December 25 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU