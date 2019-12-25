Mayawati asks UP govt to call for probe into deaths amid anti-CAA protests

BSP supremo on Wednesday asked the government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during anti-citizenship law protests and help the innocent victims.

"The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones," said in a tweet in Hindi.

had on Tuesday said the Centre should allay concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide Register of Citizens (NRC).

"...it will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction," she had said.

Seventeen people are reported to have died in during the protests against the new citizenship law.