Mohan Bhagwat in Kanpur for RSS training prog; to speak on nationalism and social service

RSS chief will interact with 600 volunteers on the topics of nationalism, social equality and service during his four-day stay here, office bearers of the Sangh said Saturday.

The chief, who arrived here Saturday, will also discuss qualitative development of the Sangh volunteers and apprise them of his views on dedication towards society, RSS office bearer Bhawani Bheekh said.

is here to participate in the ongoing 20-day training programme of (east zone unit) which started on May 24 and will continue till June 13.

Senior office bearers of RSS, Eastern Zone, received at the on Saturday.

RSS Prant Pracharak Agarwal said Bhagwat had reached Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya here, the venue for the training programme, and will remain in the city till June 4.

Bhagwat refused to make a comment when mediapersons asked him on the BJP's second term with a mandate of 303 seats.

