India's 2020-21 edible oil imports pegged at 12.5-13.5 mn tonne: SEA

-
ALSO READ
Govt mulls ban on loose edible oil sales post Covid-19 over health concerns
India's edible oil import falls 40% in May, lowest since 2011: SEA
India's August palm oil imports drop 14% as Covid hit demand: Trade group
Centre asks states to bring law preventing loose edible oil sales
Edible oil import expected to fall 13% on sharp drop in consumption
-
India's edible oil imports are estimated to remain range-bound at 12.5-13.5 million tonne in 2020-21 oil year due to sluggish hotel consumption in the wake of COVID-19 and a possible rise in domestic production, according to trade body SEA.
The country's edible oil imports declined 13 per cent to 13.52 million tonne in the 2019-20 oil year (November-October), it said.
"We are pegging imports to remain range-bound between 12.5 to 13.5 million tonnes in 2020-21," Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) President Atul Chaturvedi said in a statement.
Edible oil imports may be restricted because of hopes of higher domestic oilseed production and expectation of 1-1.5 million tonne higher edible oil output.
Poor demand due to lower out of home consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a bearing on imports this year.
"India is a price-sensitive market and high prices may affect consumption negatively," he said.
SEA mentioned that oilseeds farmers, particularly mustard growers, are planting in more areas - responding positively to the high price signal. "We should not be surprised if Oilseed production goes up big time."
The cumulative effect of all these factors would ensure that Indian edible oil imports may remain restricted, it added.
In the 2019-20 oil year, SEA said, crude edible oil comprised 97 per cent of the total imports, as domestic refining capacity utilisation improves significantly.
As refined oils were kept under restricted import category, its shipments were restricted to only 4.21 lakh tonne in 2019-20 as compared to 27.31 lakh tonne in the previous year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU