Confectionery and Mondelez - which owns popular brand as Dairy Milk, 5 Star and - has said at present its 20 per cent sales come from rural areas and it will further expand network in such markets.

The company, which has a fair presence in around 50,000 villages, still finds enough headroom to grow in the rural markets and would expand its network further with a right mix of products.

"Last year in January-December period, we grew in double digits. Even in the first quarter, we grew by double digits," said Mondelez

On being asked about slowdown in the rural market due to possibility of a slightly weaker monsoon this year as predicted, he said the company would continue its growth journey as it has not "reached saturation".

"There could be a rural slowdown but for us we are only present in 50,000 villages. We had started small 12 per cent and has grown to 20 per cent we still have a large headroom to grow by making us available in more villages," said Iyer.

Presently, Indian market is estimated to be around Rs 6,000 crore for Mondelez.

The company also expects that rural electrification would help the chocolate market to grow further deep in those far flung areas, as they would be equipped with smaller infrastructures as Visi-coolers.

Presently, Mondelez Private Limited (formerly Ltd), which has been present in India for over 70 years, is one of the fastest growing markets globally for

"Among scale countries India is among the fastest growing markets," he added.

Mondelez has also taken some of the products such as 5 Star, which are India specific innovations, to global markets as South East Asia, and

Targeting the premium market, Mondelez on Monday introduced a new variant of its popular Dairy Milk bar, which would contain 30 per cent less sugar.

The company has manufacturing facilities at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and here. It also has a global and Global Business Hub in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)