Mondelez quarterly sales slip 2.8 percent

(Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez on Wednesday reported a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to weakness at its international business that covers Europe and Latin America.
Net revenue fell to $6.77 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, Mondelez said.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $823 million or 56 cents per share, from $695 million or 46 cents per share a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
