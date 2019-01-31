JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Facebook quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates
Business Standard

Mondelez quarterly sales slip 2.8 percent

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez on Wednesday reported a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to weakness at its international business that covers Europe and Latin America.

Net revenue fell to $6.77 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, Mondelez said.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $823 million or 56 cents per share, from $695 million or 46 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 02:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements