Monsoon advances towards Indore; rains lash east, south MP

A day after lashing the eastern and southern areas of Madhya Pradesh, the monsoon rains on Tuesday advanced towards in western part of the state, a said.

The monsoon is expected to cover the entire state by July 3, and is likely to reach the capital city in next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department's (IMD), told

"Monsoon rain was experienced in In fact, rainfall occurred in almost entire Madhya Pradesh, except Gwalior and Chambal regions, in last 24 hours," he said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some parts of Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar and districts in next 24 hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)