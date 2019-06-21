Monsoon session of UP legislature from July 18

Both houses of the Legislature will meet on July 18 for the session.

The state cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday had decided to convene the session on July 18.

An release said the has approved the proposal adopted at the meeting of the cabinet chaired by

A bill is likely to be introduced making it mandatory for all private universities across to ensure that campuses will not be allowed to be used for "any anti-national activity" among other provisions.

The cabinet cleared the draft of the proposed law which says universities must act to inculcate "desh bhakti (patriotism)" in its students.

The number of sittings during the session will be decided at a meeting of the business advisory committee of the legislature, an said.

