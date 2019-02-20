Month-long 'Festival of India' begins in Nepal

-
A month-long 'Festival of India' began here on Tuesday with the objective of familiarising the new generation of Nepal about the similarities between the Himalayan nation and India.
The festival, organised by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, is being held in Kathmandu and other major cities of the country from February 19 to March 21.
The festival began here with a musical drama on the life of Lord Buddha. Sanskrit conference, dance, food festival and other cultural programmes will also be held during the festival.
Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri jointly inaugurated the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Indian Ambassador Puri said Buddhism has been established as a major religion in the both the countries as Lord Buddha was born in Nepal and attained enlightenment in India.
