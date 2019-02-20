Saudi Arabia sees USD 100 bn investment opportunity in India: Crown Prince

Oil-rich sees an investment opportunity of USD 100 billion in in various sectors, said visiting Wednesday here.

Addressing the media along with Narendra Modi, the said has already invested USD 44 billion in since the visit of Modi in 2016 to the Gulf nation.

He also lauded India's strength in the (IT) and said too was investing a lot in the sector.

"We understand that there are opportunities for more than USD 100 billion investment in ..We want to strengthen investment and economic ties to ensure useful returns for both countries," the said.

He informed that Saudi Arabia has invested in India in petrochemicals and diversifying into other sectors.

"We want to increase cooperation with India as it will give a new direction to our relationship," he said.

Later T S Tirumurti, (ER) in Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters that there is a commitment by Saudi Arabia to invest USD 100 billion in sectors like energy, petrochemicals and

When asked by when investments would be made, the said there was no timeline.

The crown prince arrived here on a less than 30-hour visit Tuesday night, a day after concluding his high-profile tour of where he said dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between India and

In a special gesture, Modi received Salman at the airport here, signifying the importance India attaches to the visit by the of the Gulf nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)