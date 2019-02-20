Kirti Azad says Congress men looted booths for his father;

The BJP on Wednesday took a dig at cricketer-turned-politician for his faux pas when he told a gathering of the that workers of the party used to loot booths for his late father.

Azad, whose father was a member of the cabinet and had served as the of in the 1980s, had made the utterance at Darbhanga, his parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday a day after he was inducted into the by at

A two-term from Darbhanga, Azad who had been associated with the BJP for over a decade was suspended from the party in 2015 after he made accusations against Union Finance Minister in connection with alleged irregularities in the during the period it was headed by the latter.

Azad has admitted that booth capturing is a part of the culture. Never were such electoral practices resorted to while he was with the BJP. He used to win elections on our partys ticket chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Now he would be trying his luck by saying Jai, BJP told reporters here.

The former test cricketer, however, issued a clarification saying I never meant to say that booths were captured for my father. When I uttered booth lootte the I was referring to the dedication with which party workers used to manage booths for my father. I was trying to express how I felt at home in the Congress despite having joined the party only a couple of days ago.

Prem Chandra Mishra, who was approached with queries on the episode outside the legislative council premises here, quipped it is obviously a slip of the tongue. Nobody can say that the Congress captured booths. Had we resorted to such means we would have never lost power.

