Month-old boy mauled to death by stray dog in UP's Saharanpur

-
ALSO READ
Devoid of development, locals in Saharanpur's Vantangiya village hopeful of change through voting
Vital information obtained from arrested JeM men: UP Police
Man shoots shopkeeper dead, kills self in UP
Working at meagre wages, Saharanpur wood artisans struggling to preserve craft
UP records 21% voter turnout in two hours
-
In the second such incident in the past four days, an infant was mauled to death by a stray dog at Dayalpur village in Saharanpur district Friday, police said.
SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said the month-old boy was sleeping with his mother, when the stray dog attacked him around 4 am Friday.
His mother raised an alarm but the dog escaped with the child.
Area residents immediately started searching for the child and overpowered the dog but the child had died by then, police said.
Four days ago, a three-month-old boy was killed by stray dogs in a similar way.
The dogs had dragged the child to the fields before killing him.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU