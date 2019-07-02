Monuments in Ahmedabad need to pay waste collection fee: AMC

Bodies overseeing monuments of national importance in Ahmedabad like Sabarmati Ashram and Sardar Smarak will have to pay door-to-door solid waste collection charges which will be included in the property tax bill, a civic body official said Tuesday.

This is the system in place for other residential and commercial properties in the city, he added.

The Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had in October last year passed a proposal to collect door-to-door waste collection charges, known as user fees, from residential and commercial establishments in the city.

For the sake of administrative convenience, the user fee will be added along with their property tax bills, AMC tax assessor and collector Debashish Banerjee said.

Even national monuments, which are otherwise exempt from paying any property tax, will have to pay the waste collection charges which will be included in property tax bills, Banerjee said.

"There is a proposal of the AMC's solid waste department to collect door-to-door waste charges from all properties in the city. Since this department does not have a mechanism as of now to collect the fee, for the sake of administrative convenience, we have decided to add a column in property tax bill so they can deposit waste collection charges along with their property tax," Banerjee said.

