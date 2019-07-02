JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

MacKenzie Bezos, wife of Amazon founder to get USD 38 billion in world's biggest divorce settlement

Thousands battle large blaze in parched northern Germany
Business Standard

Silver futures up 0.26 pc in thin trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver prices edged up 0.26 per cent to Rs 37,775 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July edged higher by Rs 99, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 37,775 per kg in a business turnover of 18,546 lots.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to fresh positions built up by traders.

Globally, silver prices were up by 0.33 per cent at USD 15.10 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU