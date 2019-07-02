Undertrial injured in scuffle in Pune's Yerawada Jail

An undertrial prisoner was injured after he was allegedly assaulted by a fellow inmate inside Yerawada Central Jail here on Tuesday morning.

According to jail authorities, a scuffle broke out between two inmates over a petty issue in which one undertrial, identified as Tushar Hambir, was injured after being assaulted with a nail-like object.

Police were in the process of registering a case, he added.

