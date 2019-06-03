Moody's downgrades Birla Carbon's corporate family rating

Monday said it has downgraded Birla Carbon's corporate family rating, reflecting the weakening in the company's credit profile, due to aggressive financial policy.

" has downgraded SKI Carbon Black (Mauritius) Limited's (Birla Carbon) corporate family rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook is stable," it said in a statement.

Moody's said the rating downgrade reflects the weakening in Birla Carbon's credit profile, due to its aggressive financial policy, as seen by its just-concluded debt-financed acquisition of a trading company.

acquired a 100 per cent stake in for USD 450 million from a family-owned company of the

The company had also upstreamed USD 600 million in the form of loans to its shareholders over the past 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)