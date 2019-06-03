Man held with 25 bullets at Delhi airport

A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the for allegedly carrying 25 bullets in his baggage, an said Monday.

A officer, deputed at the (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the monitor while checking the bag of passenger on Sunday evening, he said.

"Twenty-five live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to (the USA) along with two others," the said.

The three passengers were not allowed to take the flight and were handed over to police, he said.

Saxena could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the said, adding that he was booked under sections of the Arms Act.

