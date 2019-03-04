Morata double keeps Atletico's title hopes alive

Alvaro Morata's first-half double fired 10-man to a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad as Diego Simeone's men kept their slim title hopes alive.

The scored twice in three first-half minutes on Sunday as Atletico cut the gap to leaders back to seven points after the reigning champions' 1-0 Clasico win over third-placed Real Madrid on Saturday.

was dismissed just after the hour mark, but Atletico have now won three straight league games after back-to-back defeats by Real Betis and Real Madrid last month had ended an 18-match unbeaten run.

"The sending off of ended the game as we had planned it," said Atletico Simeone.

"We had to defend, make ourselves strong in our penalty area and take a game that was very important to win." After a slow start to the contest, Morata gave Atletico the lead on the half-hour mark by nodding home after Thomas Lemar's corner was flicked on by

The 26-year-old, who went four games without a goal after joining on loan from Chelsea in January, made it three in two matches shortly afterwards, having opened his Atletico account last weekend against Villarreal.

Once again it was a set-piece that did the damage, as Morata climbed highest to meet Koke's right-wing free-kick with a downward header into the bottom corner.

nodded over as Sociedad started the second half strongly, and the hosts were given renewed hope when was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

came close to halving the deficit with 14 minutes remaining as away had to produce a fine save to prevent his header from finding the top corner.

But Atletico closed out the win to move five points clear of city rivals Real, and more importantly, remain in with a chance of lifting a first major trophy since winning the league title in 2014.

- Getafe boost bid -



=====================================



Earlier on Sunday, little Getafe gave their hopes of qualifying for a maiden campaign a massive boost with a 2-1 victory at fellow European hopefuls Real Betis.

Pepe Bordalas' side, who have twice played in the before, now sit two points clear of Alaves in fourth place in La Liga, with another seven sides within nine points of the last spot.

Real Betis remain seventh, but six points adrift of Getafe.

Uruguayan defender gave Getafe a 20th-minute lead by nodding in Francisco Portillo's corner, before slotted in a second on the of half-time.

Former Joaquin, 37, gave Betis hope with a powerful drive 15 minutes from time, but the home side slipped to a second damaging defeat in three days after their Copa del Rey semi-final loss to

backed up their Cup exploits as Rodrigo and scored in a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao to move into seventh, just six points behind Getafe.

After a poor start to the season, Marcelino's men are now unbeaten in their last eight league matches and steadily moving up the table despite having drawn 15 of their 26 games.

Celta Vigo sacked Portuguese after a 1-0 defeat at Eibar left them just one place and two points above the relegation places.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)