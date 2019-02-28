Sakshi stuns world champion Olli to enter Dan Kolov wrestling final

Olympic bronze medallist stunned reigning world champion of to enter the finals of the female 65g category freestyle at the 2019 meet in Ruse, on Thursday.

According to information received here, the Indian defeated Olli 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Sakshi will next meet Henna Johansson of in the gold-medal clash on Friday.

Sakshi has won a bronze medal in the 58kg category at the 2016 Rio

