Business Standard

Sakshi stuns world champion Olli to enter Dan Kolov wrestling final

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik stunned reigning world champion Petra Olli of Finland to enter the finals of the female 65g category freestyle at the Dan Kolov 2019 wrestling meet in Ruse, Bulgaria on Thursday.

According to information received here, the Indian defeated Olli 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Sakshi will next meet Henna Johansson of Sweden in the gold-medal clash on Friday.

Sakshi has won a bronze medal in the 58kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 21:55 IST

