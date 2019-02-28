Japan,Germany ask India,Pak to exercise restraint, say Pak should take strong counter-terror steps

Amid Indo- tensions, and have urged the two to exercise restraint to ensure that the situation does not escalate and have asked to take strong measures to counter terrorism.

German Federal Heiko Maas, in a statement, said "every effort must be made to ensure that terrorist organisations, which are known to have their base in Pakistan, are not only not able to carry out their nefarious deeds there, but are in fact combated".

And also, once the evidence is furnished, that those responsible for the terrible attack in are held to account and do not walk free, he said.

Noting that the situation in "is not how we would wish it to be", Maas said it is now up to both and "to use the utmost circumspection to ensure that this does not lead to a confrontation between the two countries".

In a statement, Japanese said his country strongly condemns the terrorist attack on February 14, 2019 for which the Islamic extremist group claimed responsibility and expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in

" urges to take stronger measures to counter terrorism.

"In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the and the Pakistan Air Force, strongly urges and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue," Kono said.

Mass said, "There is terrorism on the ground. In Pakistan, too, every effort must be made to ensure that terrorist organisations, which are known to have their base in Pakistan, are not only not able to carry out their nefarious deeds there, but are in fact combated.

"And also, once the evidence is furnished, that those responsible for the terrible attack in Kashmir are held to account and do not walk free."



Their statements came amid growing tensions between and Pakistan after both the launched aerial attacks, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack by Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)