Mortal remains of jawan killed in Pulwama encounter consigned to flames in Rajasthan

The mortal remains of Havildar Sheo Ram, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Pinglan area of and Kashmir's district, were consigned to flames with full military and state honours here Tuesday.

His four-year-old son lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of slogans in support of the and against

and attended the funeral at Sheo Ram's village Tiba Basai in district.

People in large numbers were present in the funeral and paid tributes to Sheo Ram who was among four personnel who laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists in on Monday.

Three Jaish terrorists, four Army personnel, including a Major, a and a civilian were killed in the encounter in Pinglan, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans.

At least nine security personnel, including a brigade commander, general of the and police, were injured in the gun battle that lasted nearly 16 hours.

Condoling the death of the security personnel, had said, "I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Army bravehearts, including Sheo Ram of district. Our valiant soldiers of the Army have set a supreme example of bravery by sacrificing their lives for the country."



Sheo Ram, a 55 Rashtriya Rifles jawan, was posted in He is survived by his mother Sharli Devi, wife and the four-year-old son.

