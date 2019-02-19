Castor seed prices up by Rs 18 on firm bets

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 5,264 per in futures trade Tuesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot markets mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for March was trading higher by Rs 18, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 5,264 per clocking an open interest of 1,48,200 lots.

Castor seed for April rose by Rs 38, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 5,350 per with an open interest of 21,845 lots.

