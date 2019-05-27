'Mother, champion, queen, goddess': Serena unveils new Roland Garros outfit

One year after her 'Black Panther' caused controversy, returned to on Monday, dressed in a zebra-striped cape emblazoned with the words 'mother, champion, queen, goddess'.

The 37-year-old American wore the Nike-backed black-and-white cape as she arrived on for her opening match against

The legend of 'mother, champion, queen, goddess' was written in French in a nod to her hosts.

Once the cape was removed, Williams revealed a black and white zebra-stripe print dress.

Williams fell foul of last year with her one-piece black outfit which she said she needed to wear to boost her circulation.

She had suffered when she gave birth to her daughter

"I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place," said French Federation

