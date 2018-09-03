Mother Dairy clocks Rs 600-cr sales from cow milk in FY18; aims 65pc growth this fiscal

Mother clocked Rs 600 crore in revenue from cow segment last fiscal and expects around 65 per cent rise in the current financial year on growing consumer demand, sources said.

Buoyed by healthy sales revenue from cow which it introduced in mid 2016, Mother has now decided to add 'cow curd' in its product portfolio.

To begin with, the company will sell 'cow milk curd' in the Delhi- and northern markets. Later, this would be introduced to other markets as well.

The company has fixed the price of 100 gm cup at Rs 12 while the rate for 400 gm is Rs 45.

Mother sells 35 lakh litres of liquid milk per day, of which about 20 per cent is cow milk.

According to company sources, the company achieved Rs 600 crore sales turnover from cow milk last fiscal and the same is expected to touch Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal.

Mother Dairy's overall turnover stood at Rs 8,700 crore during the 2017-18 fiscal, the bulk of which came from liquid milk. Dairy products, fruits and vegetables and edible oils divisions contributed the rest.

The company is a major supplier of milk in the national capital region with sales of about 30 lakh litres per day through 800 milk booths.

In other cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and UP, it sells another 5 lakh litres per day.

It sells fresh as well as frozen fruits and vegetables under 'Safal' brand, while edible oils under 'Dhara' brand.

The company has 400 Safal outlets in Delhi- Safal outlets are being operated on the franchise model, where the company provides

