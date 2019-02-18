Moved by Pulwama attack, BJP ally LJP shoots off letter to PM

Moved by the Pulwama terror attack, the (LJP), an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, has urged to strike at the roots of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

In a letter written to Modi, LJP pleaded that the drive against terrorism "must not be halted this time, until a single terrorist was alive".

"Under your able leadership, the country has made all-round progress in the last five years. This has unsettled The neighbouring country has sponsored many cowardly acts so far, but the latest incident has left the nation, especially the youth, enraged," Paswan said in the letter, copies of which were shared with the media here late Sunday night.

"I saw pictures of many of the martyred CRPF jawans in papers and experienced the pain of the bereaved family members. Our party's national meeting proposed in Ranchi was, in view of the tragedy, converted into a condolence meeting and the party programme cancelled thereafter, the LJP wrote in the letter.

The dastardly attack had caused much anguish among the LJP workers who were angry with the terrorist organisations and their bosses, he said.

"I hereby convey to you a sentiment shared by party workers and the entire nation that expeditious action be taken to root out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and this time, such an operation must not be halted until a single terrorist is alive," Paswan, whose father -- -- is the of the LJP, added.

On Sunday, at a public rally in Bihar's Barauni where was present, had shared similar sentiments and said his party workers were deeply aggrieved due to the terror strike but reposed faith in the to take a decisive action.

