Will not rest till murderers of IYC workers are brought to justice in Kerala: Rahul

on Monday termed the "brutal murder" of two Youth workers in as "shocking" and said the party will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice.

Two workers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the northern district of on Sunday night, according to police.

"The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, is shocking. The stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences," Gandhi tweeted.

"We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice," he said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm Sunday and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24).

Congress' strongly condemned the incident and said political murders are unpardonableand reprehensible.

He expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed.

"Congress shall continue to force CPM Govt in for action, so that perpetrators are brought to justice," Surjewala tweeted.

