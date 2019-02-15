Movement of convoy of forces in Kashmir valley suspended on Friday

The movement of convoy of security forces in Valley was suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation, a day after an audacious attack on a bus killed 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.

There will be no convoy movement on Friday in Valley as there is a possibility of law and order problems, a said.

Movement of isolated vehicle is strictly prohibited while movement of Army and CRPF vehicles in the interior, inter-district and intra-district in the valley is also banned on Friday, the said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in and when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

The bus was part of a 78 vehicles convoy of CRPF travelling from to

on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)