A month into Venezuela's high-stakes political crisis, revealed in an AP interview that his government held secret talks with the and predicted he would survive an unprecedented global campaign to force his resignation.

While harshly criticising Donald Trump's confrontational stance toward his socialist government, Maduro said Thursday that he holds out hope of meeting the US soon to resolve a crisis triggered by America's recognition of opponent as Venezuela's

Maduro said that during two hushed meetings in New York, his invited the Washington-based for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, to come to visit "privately, publicly or secretly."



"If he wants to meet, just tell me when, where and how and I'll be there," Maduro said without providing more details. He said both meetings lasted several hours.

A in who was not authorised to speak publicly said US officials were willing to meet with "former officials, including Maduro himself, to discuss their exit plans."



is plunging deeper into a political chaos triggered by the US demand that Maduro step down a month into a second presidential term that the US and its allies in Latin consider illegitimate. His opponent, the 35-year-old Guaido, burst onto the political stage in January in the first viable challenge in years to Maduro's hold on power.

As of Congress, Guaido declared himself on Jan. 23, saying he had a constitutional right to assume presidential powers from the "tyrant" Maduro. He has since garnered broad support, calling massive street protests and winning recognition from the U.S. and dozens of nations in Latin and who share his goal of removing Maduro.

The escalating crisis is taking place against a backdrop of economic and social turmoil that has led to severe shortages of and medicine that have forced millions to flee the once-prosperous OPEC nation.

Abrams' appointment as last month signaled the Trump administration's determination to take a tougher line on

The hawkish former Republican was a major voice pushing for the ouster of in in the 1980s and also was convicted for withholding information from the US during the infamous Iran-Contra affair.

He also played a leading role in managing the US's tepid response to a brief coup that toppled in Venezuela in 2002.

Two senior Venezuelan officials who were not authorized to discuss the meetings publicly said the two encounters between Abrams and came at the request of the U.S.

The first one on January 26 they described as hostile, with the US threatening Venezuela with the deployment of troops and chastising the for allegedly being in league with Cuba, and Hezbollah.

When they met again this week, the atmosphere was less tense, even though the Feb. 11 encounter came four days after Abrams said the "time for dialogue with Maduro had long passed." During that meeting, Abrams insisted that severe U.S. sanctions would oust Maduro even if stuck by him.

Abrams gave no indication the US was prepared to ease demands Maduro step down. Still, the Venezuelans saw the meetings as a sign there is room for discussion with the Americans despite the tough public rhetoric coming from

At turns conciliatory and combative, Maduro said all Venezuela needs to rebound is for Trump to remove his "infected hand" from the country that sits atop the world's largest petroleum reserves.

He said US sanctions on the industry are to blame for mounting hardships even though shortages and hyperinflation that economists say topped 1 million percent long predates Trump's recent action.

"The infected hand of is hurting Venezuela," Maduro said. The sanctions effectively ban all purchases by the U.S., which had been Venezuela's biggest buyer until now.

Maduro said he will make up for the sudden drop in revenue by targeting markets in Asia, especially India, where the of was this week negotiating new

"We've been building a path to for many years," he said. "It's a successful route, every year they are buying larger volumes and amounts of oil." At a petroleum conference in New Delhi, Venezuela's suggested the country was open to a barter system with to get around US sanctions.

"We do not have any barter system with Venezuela. Commercial considerations and related factors will determine the value of trade," of said in response to the Venezuelan officials' comments.

Maduro also cited the continued support of and especially Russia, which has been a major supplier of loans, weapons and over the years. He said that the antagonistic views taken by Trump and Russian President runs the risk of converting the current crisis into a high-risk geopolitical fight between the U.S. and that recalls some of the most-dangerous brinkmanship of the Cold War.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)