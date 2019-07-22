MP Assembly adjourned till Tue after tribute to Dikshit, Jain

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after paying tribute to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and former state MLA Nemichand Jain.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath lauded Dikshit's qualities as a parliamentarian, CM and governor and said he knew Dikshit when he first became Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara.

He said the departed leader had a good rapport with all 412 Congress MPs when she was minister of state in the PMO, adding that she played a pivotal role in modernising Delhi.

He said the MP government was working on following the Delhi metro model in the state.

The MP CM also praised the contribution of Jain.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gopal Bhargava said Dikshit was a futurist and visionary who transformed Delhi into a modern capital which mirrors India.

Bhargava said he was a colleague of Jain in the 9th and 10th Assembly and remembered him as a leader who never drifted from his ideology.

The House observed two-minute silence for the departed leaders and then adjourned till Tuesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)