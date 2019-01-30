MP CM claims multi-crore farm loan scam under previous BJP

Wednesday sensed a Rs 2000 crore farm loan "scam" under the watch of the erstwhile BJP government.

Quoting some farmers who had called on him, the chief minister said the fraud took place during the BJP rule.

"Farmers from 3-4 districts met me today. Someone said that their names figured on the list of the loan defaulters though they had not taken any loan," Nath told reporters.

"My guess is that this 'ghotala' (scam) could run into more than Rs 2000 crore," he said.

"...I told them to file a case, an FIR in police. We will take strict action," the said.

When contacted, a senior said the government should prove these allegations, which he termed as "baseless".

"Instead of levelling such charges, the government should inquire into them. They have to fulfil their loan waiver promise," said state Vijesh Lunawat.

The alleged that a from district got loan waiver amount of just Rs 13 instead of Rs 23,815 he was eligible for under the Rs 50,000-crore farm debt-waiver ' Yojana'.

"It is ironical that there are reports that loan amounts worth Rs 5, Rs 13, Rs 27 are being waived off," he said.

Under the scheme, the government is writing off loan outstanding worth Rs 2 lakh of each eligible cultivator.

According to the government estimates, around 50 lakh farmers will be benefited.

