MP CM steps in as Indore girl writes to PM with badminton plea

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Saturday stepped in after a girl from Indore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a badminton hall that had been taken over for election-related work.
Class VI student and district-level badminton player Iva Sharma had written a letter on February 28 to PM Modi asking for an alternate arrangement after the badminton hall in Nehru Stadium in Indore where she trained was taken over for elections by the district administration.
Nath, in a message to Iva, said he had come to know about her letter to the PM through news and social media posts and had, as state CM, instructed the Indore collector to find a way out.
Nath said an alternate arrangement had been made for training of players between 3pm to 5pm in a badminton hall housed in the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore.
