MP Congress poster shows Rahul as Ram, Modi as Ravana

A poster depicting as shooting arrows at Modi as appeared in the city Friday ahead of a rally of the here.

While the BJP took exception to the poster, the Madhya Pradesh distanced itself from it.

The poster was put up by Bhopal district Youth and others on Chetak Bridge here.

Showing Rahul as and Modi as demon of the epic Ramayana, it also carried a slogan: "choro tumhari khair nahi, hum bhakt hain, choron ke alawa kisise bair nahi" (Thieves, you will not be spared. We are devotees of Ram. We don't have enmity with anyone other than thieves)."



Rahul Gandhi, while alleging corruption in the fighter jet deal, has often used the slogan "Chowkidar Chor Hai" to target the

A state Congress spokesperson, however, said the party did not approve of such posters.

"The poster was put up by some over-enthusiastic party workers. We respect the PM. We are not in favour of portraying any leader as This is not our culture. It is up to the people to decide who is Ravana," Congress Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

Taking objection to the poster, state BJP said, "It is objectionable and shameful to portray a person holding a constitutional post in such a way. It would have been better if had been shown as Ravana for making baseless allegations to save his family from corruption charges."



Modi did not want to be portrayed as Ram or Krishna but only as a servant of the people, he said.

