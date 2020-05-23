JUST IN
MP: COVID-19 woman gives birth to twin boys in Indore hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient on

Saturday gave birth to twin boys in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the district worst-hit by the outbreak in the central state.

It was a normal delivery though it was a month ahead of full term, Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital in charge Dr Sumit Shukla told PTI.

"The weight of the twins is around 1.6 kilograms each, which is lower than that of normal newborns. A team of doctors is at hand to ensure mother and newborns are fine," he added.

According to experts, babies born after normal period of pregnancy weigh between 2.5 to 3.5 kilograms.

Indore, classified as a red zone, has 2,933 COVID-19 patients, and 111 people have died of the infection so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 18:06 IST

