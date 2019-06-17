MP govt completes 6 months, CM says development fast-tracked

Kamal Nath Monday said the Congress-led government has ushered in the era of development in the state since it came to power six months ago.

On a day his government completed six months in office, the said he had inherited a revenue deficit of Rs 8000 crore when he took charge in December 2018.

"Our government came to power at a time when the state was having a revenue deficit of Rs 8,000 crore. There were no funds to pay salaries of employees. The state had a debt burden of Rs 1.87 lakh crore," Nath was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Committee.

The had won the assembly polls with a slender margin and went on to form the government with the support of the BSP, the SP and Independent MLAs.

Describing the situation of when he became CM, Nath claimed, "Investments were low and there was no trace of good governance and justice. A total of 46,000 girls had lost their honour. As many as 48 lakh children were malnourished. Farmers were being killed for asking fair price for agri produce. The 'Vyapam' scam was destroying the future of youths".

Nath said the situation is changed now.

"Right to Water is being introduced to quench thirst of citizens in the state. is set up to pave the way for urban development. New investment is coming to state and it is being ensured that 70 per cent of youths in the state get jobs through the investments. The has also extended 27 per cent reservation in government jobs to OBCs," he stated.

Nath also said consumption of power has gone up.

Meanwhile, of state said Madhya Pradesh has become a progressive state.

"Six months ago, the state was known for the wrong reasons like corruption and crime against women. Now, it is moving forward and becoming a progressive state," Oza said, adding that the government has fulfilled 100 commitments made in the Congress' poll manifesto within six months.

"The 100-day skill development training programme for youths, under which a monthly stipend of Rs 4000 is given, has benefitted 6.50 lakh youths," she claimed.

Oza also said that 20 lakh farmers are benefitted from the farm loan waiver scheme.

Claiming that availability of power has increased compared to the situation prevalent in the previous government, Oza alleged that workers of are disrupting coming through the power lines, and spreading misleading information about power shortage.

"On the contrary, power shutdown has decreased by 9 per cent compared to the last year," she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)