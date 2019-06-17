'Explosion' near China-North Korea border causes small quake

A "suspected explosion" near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after broke about Chinese Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to

According to the Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero-metre depth occurred at 19:38 pm (1138 GMT) in Hunchun city in northeastern province.

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

In the past, nuclear tests by have caused tremors around the northern border shares with

But the latest incident occurred more than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Punggye-ri, the North's under

Analysts played down the tremor, saying it may have been caused by a number of factors.

"Don't be alarmed just yet folks," tweeted Vipin Narang, a at the "Mining explosions for example can cause small tremors." An at South Korea's meteorological administration said there was "nothing in particular that can be detected through the seismic waves", according to the country's agency.

In September 2017, a test conducted at North Korea's at Punggye-ri triggered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that was felt across China's northern border. Chinese seismologists later concluded that Pyongyang's had partially collapsed, rendering it unusable, following the massive bomb blast -- which the North claimed was a hydrogen bomb test.

Experts later cast doubt on that claim, with of the commenting that there was "no evidence" that it was unusable.

In January 2016, Chinese border residents in northern province were evacuated from buildings after feeling tremors from a North Korean nuclear test.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)