Six more children die in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, toll rises to 103

Six children died on Monday in Bihar's district, taking the toll due to suspected case of Acute Syndrome (AES) to 103.

According to a release issued by the district administration, 18 deaths were reported from in the district and 85 from and Hospital (SKMCH), where had visited the patients on Sunday and assured their families of all possible help from the Centre.

While doctors have maintained that the deaths occurred due to AES, state officials claimed that most of the victims, below the age of 10, have fallen prey to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by low level of blood sugar, electrolyte imbalance due to high temperature and extreme humidity.

On Monday, five more children died at SKMCH and one at the Kejriwal hospital, while the condition of 12 patients at the two hospitals was stated to be serious, the release said.

Earlier in the day, the (NHRC) sent notices to the and the government over reports of increasing number of deaths of children in Muzaffarpur, a said.

The commission observed that despite reported measures taken by the government agencies, deaths of children in such a large number indicate a "possible flaw" in implementation of and awareness programmes.

had on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to families of each of the deceased. He directed the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)