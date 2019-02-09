Jaitley returns from US

Jaitley Saturday returned from the United States, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

"Delighted to be back home," Jaitley tweeted.

Jaitley, who was the before a medical procedure led to the charge being temporarily taken away from him, missed presenting the sixth and final Budget of the before the In his absence, the charge of the ministry was given to

In a tweet, Goyal said: "Delighted to welcome back respected Shri @arunjaitley ji. Very grateful to him for his support, guidance and leadership."



Jaitley has been active on tweeting and writing posts and had also met reporters through a video call from and fielded questions on the Budget. He also gave interviews on the subject.

In an interview to PTI in after the Budget presentation, Jaitley said he was on recovery course and return to in time to reply to the Budget debate in Parliament will depend on when his doctors allow him to leave.

"It depends on my treatment here, which is all over. I am on the recovery course. It's when my doctors allow me to go back. As of present, as I understand, will be replying (to the Budget debate in Parliament)," he said.

The Budget session of Parliament ends on February 13, and debate on the Interim Budget has been taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Jaitley, 66, had last month flown to for the treatment after being reportedly diagnosed with which required

This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.

He had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block - the seat of - on August 23, 2018. Even then, Goyal had manned the ministry for about 100 days.

Jaitley in September 2014 underwent bariatric to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)