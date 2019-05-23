MP: Pragya Thakur leading over Digvijay; Scindia trailing

BJP's is leading against Congress' by a margin of 3,105 votes in seat of Madhya Pradesh, as per initial trends.

BJP's is leading by a margin of 1165 votes against Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.

candidate Nakul Nath, son of CM Kamal Nath, is ahead of BJP's Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by a margin of 1,520 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)