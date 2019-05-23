MP: Pragya Thakur leading over Digvijay; Scindia trailing

-
ALSO READ
Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency
Digvijay Singh skips voting in Rajgarh, tracks Bhopal polls
Pragya holds Digvijay responsible for 'defamation' of Hinduism
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur to contest against Digvijay Singh from Bhopal
Bhopal: Pragya Singh Thakur releases manifesto for her constituency
-
BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur is leading against Congress' Digvijay Singh by a margin of 3,105 votes in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, as per initial trends.
BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav is leading by a margin of 1165 votes against Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.
Congress candidate Nakul Nath, son of CM Kamal Nath, is ahead of BJP's Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by a margin of 1,520 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU