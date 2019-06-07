MP: Rajnath, Kamal Nath pay tribute to Chouhan's late father

Several political leaders including Defence and Friday paid tributes to Prem Singh Chouhan, father of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on his 'terahvi', or the thirteenth day of mourning.

(82) died in a on May 25 after a prolonged illness.

Speaking at the function in Jait, Chouhan's native village, in Sehore, Singh said, "Though I never got an opportunity to meet him (Prem Singh Chouhan), but the way Shivraj conducts himself, especially his humane nature, it clearly reflects how humble his father must have been."



Among others who attended were BJP organisational general secretary Ramlal, Faggan Singh Kulaste, former Kalraj Mishra, of opposition and state

