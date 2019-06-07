MP: Rajnath, Kamal Nath pay tribute to Chouhan's late father

-
Several political leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Friday paid tributes to Prem Singh Chouhan, father of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on his 'terahvi', or the thirteenth day of mourning.
Prem Singh Chouhan (82) died in a Mumbai hospital on May 25 after a prolonged illness.
Speaking at the function in Jait, Chouhan's native village, in Sehore, Union minister Singh said, "Though I never got an opportunity to meet him (Prem Singh Chouhan), but the way Shivraj conducts himself, especially his humane nature, it clearly reflects how humble his father must have been."
Among others who attended were BJP organisational general secretary Ramlal, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, former union minister Kalraj Mishra, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava and state BJP president Rakesh Singh.
