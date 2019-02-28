MP varsity to telecast pre-recorded lectures through DD

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University and have inked an MoU to telecast pre-recorded lectures of BA and BSc courses.

The lectures would be telecast every day from 8 AM to 10 AM from March 1.

"We have inked an agreement with to telecast lectures as part of 'Aapki Shikhsa Aapke Dwar' ( at doorstep) program," the varsity's Vice Chancellor told PTI Thursday.

"The lectures are pre-recorded, based on the integrated syllabus followed by various universities in the state. They have been delivered by experienced faculty," he said.

"At a later stage this will be made more interesting by making the lectures interactive," he added.

The lectures would be aired on Bhopal Doordarshan's channel, and also made available on the DDMP mobile app.

