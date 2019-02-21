Ms. Kiran Pai, Director, Vidyasagar Preschool and Vidyashilp Academy Chosen as the '50 Innovative Educational Leaders' at the World Innovation Congress Awards

/ -- Ms. Kiran Pai, Director, Preschool and was conferred with the ' The award honors educationalists that are advancing original, innovative and exemplary pedagogical practices in K-12 The award was presented by Dr. (Symbiosis University) and Dr. R.L Bhatia (World CSR) in a high profile ceremony held at Taj Lands End,

Recipients of the award have been selected for their exceptional contributions to the learning community towards creative pedagogical practices, strategic leadership, unified school culture and advanced professional development initiatives for student achievement. World Innovation named 50 educationists across 20 categories for 2019. The award was a recognition for Kiran's strategic leadership in K-12 and the way the school's innovative pedagogical practices have attracted long-term global and national partnerships such as UNESCO, of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A), of Sciences (IISc), University of Missouri, (NIAS) and the (AIM). Under her stewardship, and preschools have won the IBCI School Brilliance awards, World awards for Innovative Pedagogy and the school has risen to become one of India's top 10 day schools as deemed by the annual Education World National Rankings.

"The pedagogical focus at and Vidyashilp lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience, and inculcate critical thinking from the very start. The schools have been recognized worldwide for its unique curriculum and its teaching practices. Being counted among the top '50 Innovative Educational Leaders' is an honor and humbling experience early in my career. I dedicate this recognition to the hard work and support of every member of the institution," said Ms. Kiran Pai, - Vidyasagar Preschool and

World Innovation awards are conferred to select individuals, on the basis of direct selection by the Jury. The selection criterion is developed in continuous consultations with field experts with the objective of recognizing leaders who have contributed true value to K-12 education. Bringing leaders together from across the country, World Innovation is a 1-day event which offers a unique opportunity for school-university collaboration with those rewriting the future. The award is designed to recognize and exemplify the leadership qualities of individuals who continue to raise educational standards in

Distinguished award jury members were:



Indira Parikh, Ex-Dean of IIM Ahmedabad & - Antardisha Dr. Harish Mehta, Emeritus - World HRD Congress & Member - Dr. Arun Arora, Ex- and CEO, the Economic Times; Chairman, Pvt. Ltd. & Emeritus Chairman, World HRD Congress Dr. Prasad Medury, Partner, Consultants Limited Nina E. Woodard, President, Nina E. Woodard & Associates, a division of NDPendence, Inc. Dr. R L Bhatia, of Sustainability Congress About Vidyashilp Academy:Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.

