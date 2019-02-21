Commuter jumps on Delhi Metro tracks on Red Line

-
ALSO READ
Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of metro to be inspected on Feb 5
Fire at residential building in Shahdara
In Delhi, 3 burned to death after their cars collide
Services briefly affected on Blue Line, Red Line due to technical snag
10-year-old girl raped by sweeper inside civic body-run school in Delhi
-
A commuter Thursday morning jumped on tracks of the Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said.
"The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.
Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident.
"Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, police is investigating the case.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU