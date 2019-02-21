JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

E-commerce market, rising data consumption opportunities to expand in India: Seagate
Business Standard

Commuter jumps on Delhi Metro tracks on Red Line

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A commuter Thursday morning jumped on tracks of the Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said.

"The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.

Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident.

"Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, police is investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements