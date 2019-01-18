MTF of Tripura Police detects 2,245 illegal immigrants in 2018

The (MTF) of police has detected 2,245 illegal immigrants in the state last year, a senior police said Friday.

"We have detected 2,245 illegal immigrants in last year among them 2,058 are male and 187 are female. Most of the illegal migrants are from neighbouring Bangladesh," the said.

He said there are seven detention camps of MTF in the state and illegal migrants are put in the camps before deportation.

"Altogether 2,127 Bangladeshis were deported last year," the said.

shares a 856-km long border with

"Many Bangladeshis enter into Indian territory for treatment, to attend marriage ceremony or other programmes without passports. In case any immigrant carries contraband or arms, we register cases against them and move courts for legal actions. Those who are found not involved in any crime are deported," the officer said.

He said the major achievement of the MTF last year was the arrest 25 Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway station in June.

They are now lodged in Bishalgarh central jail as cases were registered against them for their alleged involvement with ISI of Pakistan, the officer added.

