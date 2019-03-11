Lynn Shelton was once in race to direct Marvel's 'Black Widow' film

Filmmaker Lynn Shelton, best known for indie films such as "My Sister's Sister" and "Laggies", has revealed that the had approached her for "Black Widow" movie.

At a panel on the sidelines of the South By Southwest Festival, the 54-year-old said she was in early discussion to helm the much-awaited project, reported Variety.

"They talked to me, I think, early rounds. They were looking at women, maybe men too, but I know a couple women directors they were also talking to about 'Black Widow' and the other one was the one that Chloe (Zhang) got," Shelton said.

The film is now being directed by Cate Shortland of "The Syndrome" fame. is expected to reprise her fan-favourite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zhang, who last year directed the critically acclaimed feature "The Rider", has been roped in by the studio for "Eternals" movie.

