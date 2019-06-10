JUST IN
Flight ops at Mum airport on hold as rains affect visibility

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Flight operations at the city airport were put on hold after heavy rains brought down visibility below the required limit, a Mubai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said Monday night.

"Due to heavy rains the visibility has gone down and the operations is on hold for the last 13 minutes," the spokesperson said in a voice message.

Due to this, a Newark-bound United Airlines flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport was diverted to Delhi, the spokesperson said.

"Runway 09x27 (the main runway) will be handed over to the air traffic control any time soon to restart operations," she said.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 22:50 IST

