Mumbai Indians celebrate record fourth IPL title

Their job done with a record fourth title, it was celebration time for Indians, as their players took part in a voctory parade in an 'open bus' on the streets of south here Monday.

The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated an equally strong Chennai Super Kings by one run in an edge of the seat thriller Sunday night in and as veteran Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur in front of the wicket, celebrations began in the MI 'Dugout' and camp.

The celebrations continued on Monday with members of the squad and support staff travelling in an open bus from Antilla (the residence of Ambanis who own the team) to Trident (the team hotel) in south Mumbai, with fans lining up to cheer them on.

Veteran was seen holding the IPL trophy even as a few fans chanted 'Bumrah Bumrah' along the way.

Team owner was also seen in the bus.

Malinga was also seen waving to the crowd and head coach was seen holding the coveted cup.

Earlier, the team arrived from on Monday evening with several fans at the airport clicking pictures of the IPL champions.

MI is the only franchise in the history of the cash-rich tournament to clinch the title four times from 12 seasons while Chennai led by charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who ended runner-up last night, have won the coveted trophy thrice.

