30 flights delayed at Kolkata airport as server goes down

Around 30 flights were delayed at the Kolkata as its was down since 5.15 pm on Monday, Airports Authority of (AAI) officials said.

A fault was detected at the (LAN) of the since 5.15 pm hampering check-in process of the passengers, Director said.

The self-service check-in kisoks are not functional and the airlines have been issuing boarding passes manually since 5.30 pm, he said.

"Till 9.30 pm, around 30 flights were delayed by an average of 20-25 minutes," Bhattacharjee said.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports - including the in Kolkata - across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)