1 killed, 10 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta

A bomb blast tore through a market near a mosque in Pakistan's restive province on Monday, killing one policeman, officials said.

The explosion in the provincial capital Quetta occurred when people were assembling for prayers near the mosque.

One was killed and 10 people were injured, officials said.

Security forces cordoned off the area.

The attack came two days after a terrorist attack on a luxury hotel in the coastal town of in which five people were killed while security forces gunned down the three terrorists who stormed the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)