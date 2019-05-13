Delhi man claims mismatch between vote cast by him and VVPAT slip; EC orders probe

The on Monday asked the Chief Electoral Office to inquire into the allegations of a man who claimed that he was dissuaded from complaining about a mismatch between the vote cast by him and what reflected in the VVPAT machine.

The case pertains to a polling booth in the Matiala assembly segment of West

"My VVPAT machine (Delhi, Matiala, Booth 96) printed the wrong symbol although the EVM machine red bulb glowed correctly. I complained to the presiding who directed me to nodal who then directed me to All of them asked me not to complain I insisted (sic).

"They told me I'd be arrested under ipc sec 177. I found that strange because that section doesn't provide for arrest without court orders. I told them I'd submit a written complaint anyway. The senior most officer told me that I would have to write in Annexure 6.(2/n) (sic)," Milan tweeted.

Taking cognisance of his grievance, tweeted, "CEO has been asked to inquire."



Narrating the incident on social media, said he even agreed for a test vote, which started at around 6 pm while he had complained one and a half hours ago.

Voting was also not stopped as per rules, alleged, claiming that he was even pressured to withdraw the complaint.

"I stood in front of the EVM, closed my eyes and looked up & randomly scrolled my fingers blindly on the EVM. The witnesses saw that by doing this I wasn't intending to reveal my earlier secret vote in this testing procedure. (7/n)



"My fingers stopped at some bricks symbol (independent candidate, I think). I pressed it. The VVPAT printed the bricks symbol in next few seconds. The officer then announced that I proved myself wrong, & I said that you asked me to select randomly and I did that (8/n).

"This bricks symbol wasn't my secret vote cast earlier as I wouldn't reveal my earlier vote during the test (video recorded) as well. He said nothing doing you're now going to be arrested. I said well, do that. He then asked the police to arrest me. The police did not but.. (9/n)" he tweeted.

Gupta said he was also taken to Dwarka sector 9 police station, but the police were unaware of what action should be taken against him.

His ordeal was finally over after police dropped him home. Gupta added.

